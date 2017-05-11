Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis's painting, watch head to auction

The Associated Press

Posted 8:39am on Thursday, May. 11, 2017

NEW YORK A watercolor by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis is being auctioned along with a Cartier watch she wore for years.

Christie's said Thursday that the then-first lady, who painted as a hobby, created the 6½-inch by 8-inch artwork in 1963 as a gift for her brother-in law, Stanislaw Radziwill.

Radziwill gave her the watch.

Both commemorate a 50-mile hike that Radziwill undertook as part of President John F. Kennedy's physical fitness initiative. The first lady briefly joined the hike.

The painting depicts Radziwill walking with a Kennedy family friend.

The items are being offered as a single lot at a June 21 sale in New York. The presale estimate is $60,000 to $120,000.

The seller is anonymous. Part of the proceeds will benefit the National Endowment for the Arts.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me