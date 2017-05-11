The secret’s in the sauce at Ooowwweee Wangz N Catfish in south Fort Worth

FORT WORTH Ooowwweee Wangz N Catfish is tough to find, and good to find.
After several false starts, the Thompson family’s fried chicken-and-catfish stand settled in on Sycamore School Road in far south Fort Worth, and its social-media fans have followed.
Ooowwweee — that’s also the name of the restaurant’s distinctive, signature sweet-sour-spicy dipping sauce — promotes wings and catfish, but also serves stunningly good chicken tenders.
On a Sunday near closing time, a catfish-and-chicken combo basket arrived with two large, glistening golden fish fillets.
But the surprise was the tenders, thick breast strips dusted in mildly peppered batter. They’re as good as Ooowwweee’s wings, known for their large size and flavor, and both come with the secret-recipe dipping sauce.
Ooowwweee also serves the collard greens that diners remember from the Thompsons’ old Straight From the Kitchen restaurant, which started in west Fort Worth and moved south before changing names.
Ooowwweeee is a small take-out restaurant with a few tables, open for lunch and dinner Tuesdays through Saturdays and lunch Sundays at 3951 Sycamore School Road, near West Cleburne Road; 817-294-7777, ooowwweee.com.
(Also look for the Ooowwweee food truck. Follow that sauce.)
A Watauga wonder
Readers have been calling about Campfire Grill Texas Kitchen’s chicken-fried steak.
OK, the pan gravy is spot-on. The flour coating is near-perfect.
Mine at lunch last week ($7.99) needed to be more tender, but Campfire Grill has the potential to be another chicken-fried-steak favorite like Mac’s Steaks or Billy’s Oak Acres BBQ.
Campfire Grill is another small restaurant that made its fame through social media. Otherwise, nobody would ever look twice at the Watauga shopping center on Rufe Snow Drive.
It’s a counter-service home-cooking restaurant with meatloaf, chicken, catfish, burgers, side dishes, salads and specials. A giant salad with bacon, pecans and chicken or steak is $9.99 at dinner, $7.99 at lunch.
It’s open for lunch and dinner daily except Sundays at 6751 Rufe Snow Drive, Watauga; 817-849-5567, campfiregrilltx.com.
Back to the pit
Smokey Mae’s Pit Barbecue was open, but now it’s not.
On Facebook, Smokey Mae’s management announced that the new restaurant will close after lunch Friday to “do some adjustments in our pit area.”
The grand re-opening is set for two weeks. Keep watch on 8120 Rendon Bloodworth Road; 817-592-0202, smokeymaesbbq.com.
Making moms happy
If you haven’t made plans for Mother’s Day yet, we’ve listed many of the brunches at star-telegram.com/entertainment/restaurants.
But frankly, it’s the toughest reservation to book late. Big families booked all the tables, and your best chance is to call right after a group has canceled.
Ellerbe Fine Foods still had some early tables at midweek, and all the prime steakhouses had good availability (but for a price).
Unlike on Easter, both Joe T. Garcia’s and Neiman Marcus’ new NM Cafe at Clearfork are open Mother’s Day. (Joe T.’s serves a full menu at weekend brunch, but the line gets long after noon.)