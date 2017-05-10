Sarandon, Watts and Fanning can’t save ‘3 Generations’

“3 Generations,” about a transgender teenager who faces family hurdles in trying to undergo hormone replacement therapy, is a lukewarm drama that gets lost in transition. It seems dated and oddly out of touch from the first frame.
Elle Fanning plays Ray, a 16-year-old who needs written permission from his parents to get the medical treatment he needs. His mostly supportive mother, Maggie (Naomi Watts), thinks it’s too soon, and his lesbian grandmother Dolly (Susan Sarandon) suggests that he should just be a lesbian, because he likes girls.
None of these characters is particularly well drawn, and Sarandon veers dangerously close to parody, coming off more like a Dubuque ditz than a Brooklyn bohemian. Fanning gives it her best, but she isn’t ultimately convincing, perhaps done in by a script that doesn’t allow her to sufficiently explore Ray’s inner turmoil.
Watts’ concerned, overwhelmed Maggie comes closer to a real performance, but director Gaby Dellal’s flirtation with slapstick — and later, melodrama — undercuts Watts and the film. Indeed, in the final act, “3 Generations” devolves into a glorified soap opera, and Ray’s struggles become incidental to the shenanigans of the adults.
This is a movie that derives most of its suspense from whether a piece of paper will be signed, not a strong basis for dramatic tension. Here and there, we see moments of genuine emotion, but even then, it feels like we’ve been there, done that.
