Detroit-area teen writing group graduates first class

The Associated Press

Posted 4:39am on Wednesday, May. 10, 2017

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. A Michigan nonprofit organization working to build understanding among teens from varying backgrounds through creative writing is celebrating its first graduating class.

One Earth Writing is marking the occasion with a fundraiser Wednesday at the Maple Theater in the Detroit suburb of Bloomfield Township. The event includes a screening of the film "Freedom Writers" and a discussion with Detroit-area journalists Brian Dickerson and Laura Berman.

General admission tickets are $25, which includes popcorn and a beverage.

One Earth Writing was founded by Lynne Golodner, a Detroit-area writer, mother and owner of a public relations firm. She says her mission has been to foster collaboration and commonality among students from different races, ethnicities and religions.

