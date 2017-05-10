Detroit-area teen writing group graduates first class

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. A Michigan nonprofit organization working to build understanding among teens from varying backgrounds through creative writing is celebrating its first graduating class.
One Earth Writing is marking the occasion with a fundraiser Wednesday at the Maple Theater in the Detroit suburb of Bloomfield Township. The event includes a screening of the film "Freedom Writers" and a discussion with Detroit-area journalists Brian Dickerson and Laura Berman.
General admission tickets are $25, which includes popcorn and a beverage.
One Earth Writing was founded by Lynne Golodner, a Detroit-area writer, mother and owner of a public relations firm. She says her mission has been to foster collaboration and commonality among students from different races, ethnicities and religions.
