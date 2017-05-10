Wyoming library develops relationships through outreach

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. Marla Knight knocks on the back door of a Rock Springs home to announce her arrival then steps inside. Shirley Simpson meets her at the top of the stairs, waiting for a hug and her new stack of library books.
It is not a quick stop to drop off the bag of novels. Knight has a seat on the sofa and conversation ensues. There is no sense of hurry. This same scenario has repeated itself about once a month for four years.
Simpson lives just a few blocks from the Rock Springs Library. For most of the past 65 years, she could just "run down the creek" and get the books she wanted. But there came a time when surgeries and other health problems limited Simpson's ability to visit many of her favorite places. It was then that the Sweetwater County Library Outreach Service stepped in and, over time, became more than a delivery service.
COMPANIONSHIP
"They bring me books and they bring me friendship," Simpson said. "I miss them when they don't come."
Conversation topics vary at each visit. April's included snow and the record-breaking winter. The two women also chat about subjects including, but not limited to: family, health, housework, plants and, of course, books.
"We have a lot to visit about," Simpson said.
When April's discussion got around to reading, Simpson pointed out that she wasn't too fond of one of the books brought the month before: "All's Fair in Love and Cupcakes" by Betsy St. Amant.
The book overdid the topic of cupcakes and was about little else, according to Simpson. She was not shy about sharing her opinion. Knight, rather than taking offense, uses such insights to help her in the task of selecting titles.
The majority of the time, Simpson is pleased with the novels she receives. The two have a good system worked out.
CHOICES
When Simpson has the opportunity to go to the grocery store, she takes the time to choose titles from the racks of books for sale.
Shirley looks for authors she likes then writes down the names of new books by them and also titles of others that look interesting. She has had to explain this method to a few store employees who wondered why she was lingering so long just looking at the books, but some now immediately recognize her.
Knight brings large print editions of titles on the list from the library at her next visit.
Other times, Knight selects the books.
"She knows me and the kind of books I like," Simpson said.
Sometimes Knight will even read the book herself just to make sure it is something her patron would enjoy.
Simpson has read and enjoyed books by Nora Roberts in the past. When Roberts started writing novels about vampires, though, Knight knew Simpson would not care for them. She is now very careful about choosing books by that author. After research, she decided Simpson would probably like the book "The Obsession" by Roberts and she was right.
AUTHORS/GENRE
Simpson enjoys an assortment of genres.
"I enjoy light ones with good endings, but like mysteries, too," she said.
Favorites include historical romances by Johanna Lindsey, best sellers by Danielle Steel and mystery novels and thrillers by authors including James Patterson, Joanne Fluke and Harlan Coben.
She also likes "the author who writes about Wyoming," Craig Johnson. "That's fun when he mentions the names of our towns."
About six to seven new novels arrive each month. Simpson sometimes has "leftovers" so she usually reads those first. Otherwise, the next book she chooses to read will depend on "whether or not I'm in the mood for a lovey dovey one," she said.
COMMUNITY OUTREACH
Simpson became aware of the county library's Outreach Services program five or more years ago while rehabilitating from surgery at the Castle Rock Convalescent Center. When she was able to return home, a librarian started bringing her books.
In addition to providing books to the homes of county residents who have limited mobility due to health, age or disability, Knight visits several community organizations. These include Sage View Care Center, Mission at Castle Rock, Deer Trail Assisted Living and senior centers in Rock Springs and Green River. She also visits McKinnon once a month.
With a total of 55 outreach patrons this winter, Knight admitted that she does need to take notes to make sure she doesn't repeat books for anyone.
What Knight doesn't need any help with, is the ability to offer companionship with the books she delivers.