Mother’s Day brunch: where to take Mom in DFW (update No. 2)

Mom always said not to procrastinate, but here we are, telling you about Mother’s Day brunch opportunities less than a week before Mother’s Day.
Fortunately, it appears that we are not alone in procrastinating, because despite this being the busiest brunch day of the year, we’ve found that everything listed below (at the moment this sentence is being written) has reservations still available.
And on Mother’s Day, if you’re going to take Mom out, those reservations are important. As always, we will update as new information comes our way, but here are some places you can take Mom this Sunday. If you’re not cooking her a big dinner at home, that is.
UPDATED May 9 with Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Fort Worth, Kirby’s Steakhouse in Southlake, and Baboush, Hibashi Teppan Grill & Sushi Bar, Ocean Prime and Souk in Dallas. Also: See Bud Kennedy’s Eats Beat for some other recommendations, and follow @EatsBeat on Twitter for other updates.
UPDATED May 10 with Mama’s Caliente Kitchen in Fort Worth, Max’s Wine Dive (separate entries for Fort Worth and Dallas), ,Taverna in Fort Worth/Dallas, and Hard Rock Cafe, Nick and Sam’s, and Nick and Sam’s Grill in Dallas.
FORT WORTH/TARRANT COUNTY
Bird Cafe: Mother’s Day specials at the Sundance Square Plaza restaurant will include rainbow trout, lamb porchetta and veak porterhouse. Regular brunch and dinner menus will also be available. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday, 155 E. Fourth St., 817-332-2473 , birdinthe.net
Blue Mesa Grill: Blue Mesa is making its popular Sunday brunch buffet pretty much an all-day thing on Mother’s Day, going from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Brunch will also be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Arlington, Addison, Plano and Dallas locations — but not in Fort Worth. $22; $7 for children 6-11; free for children 5 and under. Five DFW locations; information at www.bluemesagrill.com
Bravo Cucina Italia: Brunch on Saturday and Sunday, with an early (10 a.m.) Sunday opening. The menu includes a Sicilian omelet (Cherrywood smoked ham, bacon, sweet Italian sausage, tomato compote, caramelized onions, mozzarella, brunch potatoes); chicken and rosemary ravioli (shiitake mushrooms, grape tomatoes, peas, Parmesan broth); prosciutto-wrapped cod (haricot vert, julienned vegetables, lemon butter); and more. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, 3010 S Hulen St, Fort Worth, 817-763-0145 , https://www.bravoitalian.com
Buffalo West: The west Fort Worth steakhouse will serve its normal Sunday brunch menu (prices start at $13), with some additional items such as dinner-cut prime rib with fresh homemade popovers ($35), hand-cut 44 Farms filet ($42), broiled ahi tuna with toasted sesame seeds ($41) and steak and hand-selected cold-water lobster tail ($50). 10-4 p.m. Sunday, 7101 Camp Bowie West, Fort Worth, 817-732-2370 , http://buffalowestfw.com
Capital Grille: A three-course Mother’s Day brunch menu features such entree choices as lobster frittata, bone-in dry-aged NY strip with fried egg, pan-seared salmon and more. $49/$15 for children. 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 800 Main St., Fort Worth, 817-348-9200 ; locations also in Dallas and Plano; http://www.thecapitalgrille.com
Chef Point Cafe: Sure, a restaurant inside a gas station doesn’t sound like the best place to take Mom, but this is no ordinary gas-station restaurant (it has even been on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” as you’ll quickly be reminded if you log on to Chef Point’s website). Evidence: The all-day Mother’s Day menu includes such entrees as New Zealand lamb chops ($40) and “Land & Sea” (sautéed 6 oz filet topped with sea scallop and U10 shrimp, served over fettuccini pasta with spicy Asiago sauce; $45). On the lower end of the entree prices, there’s chicken breast with wild mushrooms ($20). 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, 5901 Watauga Road, Watauga, 817-656-0080 , http://chefpointcafe.org
Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse: The upscale steakhouse will have extended hours on Mother’s Day, with brunch in the 11 a.m.-2 p.m. slot. A special brunch menu will inlcude a filet Benedict for $24 and a lobster Benedict for $26, and a Cranberry Fizz and a Ketel One Bloody Mary will be featured. 11 a.m.-9 p.m., 812 Main St., Fort Worth, 817-877-3999 ; 2323 Olive St., Dallas, 972-490-9000 , https://delfriscos.com
Del Frisco’s Grille : All DFW locations will do Mother’s Day brunch on May 13 and 14, including a crab-stuffed lobster tail feature for $39, followed by a ‘Mom’osa,’ a strawberries-and-rosé cocktail. with Strawberries and Rosé made just for Mom! The regular brunch menu will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. 154 E. Third St., Fort Worth, 817-887-9900 ; 1200 E. Southlake Blvd., Southlake, 817-410-3777 ; locations also in Dallas and Plano; https://delfriscosgrille.com
Eddie V’s Fine Seafood: A three-course jazz brunch menu will include such entree choices as lobster quiche Florentine, Alaskan king crab omelet with three-citrus hollandaise, and more. The dinner menu will also be available. Brunch $49 adults/$15 children. $49/$15. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 14, 3100 W. Seventh St., Fort Worth, 817-336-8000 ; also 4023 Oak Lawn Ave., Dallas, 214-890-1500; http://www.eddiev.com
Ellerbe Fine Foods: A four-course brunch menu will include such options as mojo de ajo wild Texas shrimp, Vital Farms eggs Florentine tartine, and braised chile-rubbed brisket. We’re also intrigued by the toffee almond chocolate crunch cake with sour-cream espresso frosting, but there’s other stuff on the menu as well. $45; children’s menu available for $20. 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. May 14, 1501 W. Magnolia Ave., Fort Worth, 817-926-3663 , http://www.ellerbefinefoods.com
Kirby’s Steakhouse: The Southlake location will have extended brunch hours on Mother’s Day, and will be open for dinner as well. Featured items include a petite surf & turf with a house salad and baked potato for $39.99, as well as some special brunch creations served throughout the day, according to the restaurant’s website. 11 a.m.-9 p.m., 3305 E. Hwy. 114, Southlake, 817-410-2221 , http://kirbyssteakhouse.com/locations/southlake
Lightcatcher Winery: Cool place, tucked away in a part of west Fort Worth people don’t know about till they drive there, with a big Mother’s Day buffet including such “field and stream” items as prime rib with horseradish cream, grilled shrimp scampi skewers and fried Sriracha chicken. $45 adults; $22 children 5 to 10; free for children under 5. By reservation only. 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 6925 Confederate Park Road, Fort Worth, 817-237-2626 , http://lightcatcher.com
Mama’s Caliente Kitchen: As this Eagle Mountain Lake-area restaurant says on Facebook, Mama’s is celebrating mamas with the launch of a new brunch menu, which includes some expected stuff (chilaquiles, beef or chicken fajitas) but also such items as the “avocado bombshell” (a fried avocado stuffed with jack cheese and your choice of beef or chicken, $12.99), white-chocolate banana pancakes ($9.99) and chicken and waffles with jalapeño mashed potatoes ($12.99). 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, 9120 Boat Club Road, Fort Worth, 817-708-2876 , http://mamascalientekitchen.com
Max’s Wine Dive: Mother’s Day features will include a peaches-and-cream stuffed French toast and a smoked-salmon Benedict. The regular menu will also be available. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday, 2421 W Seventh St. No. 109, Fort Worth. 817-870-1100 , http://www.maxswinedive.com/fort-worth-west-7th-st
Next Bistro: A prix-fixe three-course Sunday brunch — appetizer, soup or salad, and entree — will include such entrees as grilled chicken breast in a roasted eggplant and Parmesan cheese crust; duck breast with fresh squash risotto; and more. A vegetarian option is available on request, and a children’s menu is available. $42.95 adults/$14.95 children. 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 5003 Colleyville Blvd., Colleyville, 682-325-4046 , nextwoodfiredbistro.com
Ruth’s Chris Steak House: If you want to splurge on Mom, here’s a good place to do it: Mother’s Day specials include two surf-and-turf features: filet and twin tails (two cold-water lobster tails with a choice of a 6-ounce or 8-ounce filet; $49.95/$56.95) or rib eye and twin tails (similar, but with 12-ounce or 16-ounce rib eye; $59.95/$68.95). Full menu also available. Noon-9 p.m. Sunday, 813 Main St., Fort Worth, 817-348-0080, https://www.ruthschris.com
Taverna: The Fort Worth and Dallas locations will both feature such items as Italian wedding soup with meatballs ($11.95), filet mignon topped with lobster tail ($38), shrimp and lobster lasagnetta ($26.95) and a white-chocolate mousse ($10). 450 Throckmorton St, Fort Worth, 817-885-7502 ; 3312 Knox St, Dallas, 214-520-9933 ; http://tavernabylombardi.com
DALLAS, etc.
Americano: The downtown Dallas restaurant (adjacent to the Joule Hotel) will feature its regular brunch menu, as well as such specials as bucatini carbonara served with a farm egg, pecorino and pancetta ($19); a blue crab and asparagus frittata with pea tendrils and spring onions ($19); and an eggs Benedict pizza: ham, farm eggs and hollandaise overs house-made pizza crust ($17). 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 1530 Main St., Dallas, 214-261-4600 , http://americanodallas.com
Baboush: Mother’s Day goes Moroccan with this West Village restaurant’s three-course prix-fixe brunch menu, which includes such entree choices as a Moroccan lamb sausage omelet, saffron chicken kebab, pistachio French toast and more. $35. 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, 3636 McKinney Ave. No 160, Dallas, 214-599-0707, http://baboushdallas.com
CBD Provisions: Americano’s slightly less casual cousin, inside the Joule Hotel, will serve its regular brunch menu, plus two special features: avocado and English pea toast featuring house-made sourdough, Jonah crab, avocado, English peas, fried egg, and pickled shallots ($17); and a spring vegetable fritatta made with farm eggs, ramps, spring onion, asparagus and ricotta, with tomato salad ($16). 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, 1530 Main St., Dallas, 214-261-4600 , http://www.cbdprovisions.com
Dallas Fish Market: Brunch will include such intriguing options as Kuro Kampachi (smoked trout roe, chorizo oil, strawberry, red grape, $18) and a beet desssert (beet ice cream, citrus butter cream, chocolate crumble, $8), but there’s also pan-seared salmon ($16), crispy airline chicken ($14) and other more traditional items. 1501 Main St., Dallas, 214-744-3474 , http://dallasfishmarket.com
Hard Rock Cafe: Hard Rock will have a Mother’s Day brunch and mark the official return of its Sunday Drag Series with an overlapping drag brunch: “Drag queens will put on a family-friendly show beginning at 1 p.m., and they’ll strut around the restaurant after the performance to showcase their one-of-a-kind outfits,” according to a release. The brunch buffet will include Southern fried chicken, sausage, bacon, waffles, mimosas, Bellinis and more; the regular menu will also be available. $20.95 brunch; $5 additional cover for drag brunch, with 100 percent of cover proceeds donated to Hard Rock Heals — a foundation that funds music-centric health and wellness programs worldwide. 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 2211 N Houston St, Dallas, 469-341-7625 , http://www.hardrock.com/cafes/dallas
Hibashi Teppan Grill & Sushi Bar: Regular menus will be available all day, and there’ll be a special Mother’s Day sushi feature: Angel’s Kiss Roll, with crab wrapped in salmon and orange ponzu sauce ($15.95). Noon-10 p.m. Sunday, 13465 Inwood Road No. 100, Dallas, 972-620-3474 , http://www.hibashi.com
Landmark Restaurant: The restaurant in the Warwick Melrose Hotel will have a brunch buffet featuring such items as blackened barramundi with lemon cream and papaya relish; goat cheese and chive mashed potatoes; made-to-order omelets and waffles; and much more. $70; $25 children 5-12; free for children under 5. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, 3015 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas, 214-521-3152 , http://warwickhotels.com/dallas/dining.
Lark on the Park: The regular menu will be available, as well as specials including ahi tuna poke with mango, avocado, watercress, cucumber, sweet onion & wasabi vinaigrette ($19), Duroc bacon and cheddar quiche ($15) and grilled lamb chops ($32). 2015 Woodall Rogers Freeway, Dallas, 214-855-5275 , http://www.larkonthepark.com
Lavendou Bistro Provencal: A three-course prix-fixe brunch will include such entree options as oeufs poché Norvegienne (think salmon-and-spinach eggs Benedict), fillet of sole with crab and champagne cream sauce, beef tenderloin with cabernet wine reduction, or chicken Cordon Bleu.
Max’s Wine Dive: The Dallas location will have a different spin from the Fort Worth one, which such featured items as peanut-butter fluff and mixed berry compote crepes, pork-belly hash and lobster and Oscar Benedicts (the latter with lump crab). The regular menu will also be available. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., 3600 McKinney Ave. No. 100, 214-559-3483 , http://www.maxswinedive.com/dallas-mckinney-ave
Nick and Sam’s: The Uptown steakhouse will have a brunch buffet featuring a carving station, made-to-order sushi station, omelet station, breakfast selections, hot and cold selections, and dessert. $65 adults/$25 children/free for children 4 and under. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, 3008 Maple Ave, Dallas, 214-871-7444 , http://www.nick-sams.com
Nick and Sam’s Grill: The Park Cities sibling to the Uptown steakhouse will have a seven-station buffet that’s slightly less expensive. Unless you’re 4 or under, and then it’s the same price. $ 55 adults/$20 children/free for children 4 and under. 8111 Preston Road, Dallas, 214-379-1111 , http://nsgrill.com
Oak: The Design District restaurant will have a four-course prix-fixe brunch, with an entree choice consisting of quiche chene (duck confit, tomato, mozzarella, arugula salad) or prawns and polenta with jalapeño, green tomato and crab broth. $65 adults, $15 children under 12. 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, 1628 Oak Lawn Ave. No. 110, Dallas, 214-712-9700 , www.oakdallas.com
Ocean Prime: The Uptown restaurant relies on the classics for its Mother’s Day brunch: French toast with mixed fresh berries, lemon curd, candied bacon and warm maple syrup ($15); crab & eggs (essentially a crab eggs Benedict, right down to the English muffin and hollandaise, $19); braised short-rib surf & turf (featuring lobster claw, crispy Gouda potato cake, poached egg and hollandaise, $22), and more. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, 2101 Cedar Springs Road No. 150, Dallas, 214-965-0440 , https://www.ocean-prime.com
The Mercury: Not to be confused with Fort Worth’s Mercury Chophouse, this north Dallas restaurant will have a Mother’s Day brunch buffet, featuring an omelet station and such brunch options as eggs Benedict and pancakes/waffles, as well as entree selections including prime rib, sashimi/sushi, fried chicken and much more. $54.95; $34.95 for children 10 and under. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 14, 11909 Preston Road No. 1418, Dallas, 972-960-7774 , www.themercurydallas.com/reserve.php
The Ranch at Las Colinas: A brunch buffet will feature more than 40 items. $46.95 adults/$18.95 children 9-13/$10.95 children 5-8/free for children 4 and under. 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, 857 W. John Carpenter Freeway, Irving, 972-506-7262, http://www.theranchlc.com
Seasons 52 : The Northpark Center restaurant’s Mother’s Day brunch will include such new items as braised beef short-rib hash and an orange marmalade parfait mini, as well as such standards as brick oven brioche French toast and S52 Eggs Benedict. Most brunch dishes are $13. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. May 14, 8687 N Central Expressway, Dallas, 214-361-5252 , http://www.seasons52.com
Souk : The Trinity Groves Mediterranean restaurant will have a brunch menu similar to the related Baboush above, with some small differences, such as a harissa-roasted chicken with a vegetable risotto. $ 35. 3011 Gulden Lane No. 114, Dallas, 469-458-2233, http://soukdallas.com