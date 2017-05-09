Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

Burglar arrested at rapper 50 Cent's Connecticut mansion

The Associated Press

Posted 3:24pm on Tuesday, May. 09, 2017

FARMINGTON, Conn. Authorities say they have arrested a suspected burglar at rapper 50 Cent's mansion in Connecticut.

Farmington police say the suspect set off an entry alarm Tuesday at the 50,000-square-foot home that alerted private security. Police responded and found the man on the 18-acre estate about 10 miles west of Hartford.

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson III, wasn't home at the time.

Police charged 34-year-old Elwin Joyce of Windsor, Connecticut, with burglary, trespassing and other crimes. It's not clear if Joyce has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.

The rapper bought the mansion from boxer Mike Tyson for about $4 million in 2003. It's now on the market for just under $6 million.

A judge last year approved a bankruptcy reorganization plan for Jackson.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me