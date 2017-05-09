Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US

The Associated Press

Posted 3:04pm on Tuesday, May. 09, 2017

iBook charts for week ending May 7, 2017 (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher ):

Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher

1. Into the Water by Paula Hawkins - 9780735211216 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. The Fix by David Baldacci - 9781455586554 - (Grand Central Publishing)

3. 16th Seduction by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro - 9780316553452 - (Little, Brown and Company)

4. The Handmaid's Tale by Margaret Atwood - 9780547345666 - (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

5. Golden Prey by John Sandford - 9780399184581 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. A Court of Wings and Ruin by Sarah J. Maas - 9781619634497 - (Bloomsbury Publishing)

7. Against All Odds by Danielle Steel - 9781101883921 - (Random House Publishing Group)

8. Behind Closed Doors by B A Paris - 9781250121011 - (St. Martin's Press)

9. Thirteen Reasons Why by Jay Asher - 9781101539927 - (Penguin Young Readers Group)

10. Everything, Everything by Nicola Yoon - 9780553496666 - (Random House Children's Books)

