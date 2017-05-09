The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending May 7, 2017 (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher ):
1. Into the Water by Paula Hawkins - 9780735211216 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
2. The Fix by David Baldacci - 9781455586554 - (Grand Central Publishing)
3. 16th Seduction by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro - 9780316553452 - (Little, Brown and Company)
4. The Handmaid's Tale by Margaret Atwood - 9780547345666 - (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)
5. Golden Prey by John Sandford - 9780399184581 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
6. A Court of Wings and Ruin by Sarah J. Maas - 9781619634497 - (Bloomsbury Publishing)
7. Against All Odds by Danielle Steel - 9781101883921 - (Random House Publishing Group)
8. Behind Closed Doors by B A Paris - 9781250121011 - (St. Martin's Press)
9. Thirteen Reasons Why by Jay Asher - 9781101539927 - (Penguin Young Readers Group)
10. Everything, Everything by Nicola Yoon - 9780553496666 - (Random House Children's Books)
