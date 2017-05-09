Sizzling summer sounds: Summer concert season ready to heat up in North Texas

Summer is always a busy time for concerts in DFW. The schedule this year seems more crowded than usual as a flood of old-school veterans, from Roger Waters to Janet Jackson, compete with new-generation heroes like Kendrick Lamar and Florida Georgia Line for your entertainment dollar.
Some notable tours aren’t coming through — Frank Ocean, The Avalanches and Midnight Oil, to name a few — but there’s more than enough here to keep any music fan busy.
Here are some of the shows to look forward to this season, in chronological order and divided by larger and smaller venues.
Stadiums/festivals/arenas
Lionel Richie, Mariah Carey
Monday, American Airlines Center, Dallas
As he has shown on recent swings through North Texas, Richie is still a smooth entertainer. Combine that with Carey’s unpredictability — she’ll either bring it or maybe she’ll re-enact her New Year’s Eve lip sync disaster — and you’ve got a show that could be memorable.
U2
May 26, AT&T Stadium, Arlington
Bono and the boys return to North Texas for the first time since they played this venue in 2009. This time, they’re devoting their show to the classic “The Joshua Tree” album with such songs as “Where the Streets Have No Name” and “Bullet the Blue Sky.” While it’s been some time since U2 released an album that made as much of an impact as “The Joshua Tree,” and it’s not necessarily considered “cool” to like U2 anymore, they still can be a thrill to see live.
Florida Georgia Line
June 3, Starplex Pavilion, Dallas
The heroes of bro-country, Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard, are not only one of the most popular country acts of the last decade but they’ve made massive headway with pop fans, too. They’ve collaborated with Ziggy Marley and the Backstreet Boys and they’ve just teamed with hitmakers the Chainsmokers for “Last Day Alive.” Expect a lot of crossover on this tour.
Index Fest
June 3, Panther Island Pavilion, Fort Worth
Fort Worth’s beer-and-beats-oriented Untapped has evolved into Index Fest, but expect a similar alt-rock and craft-brew lineup, with much of both being local. Dawes headlines, with Shinyribs, Johnnyswim, Oil Boom and DJ Sober opening and more than 300 beers available.
Metallica
June 16, AT&T Stadium, Arlington
With Avenged Sevenfold, Volbeat and Gojira as opening acts, this is the hard-rock show to catch this season. Metallica may have formed more than 35 years ago, but these guys can still rock harder than just about anyone. Their last album, “Hardwired … to Self-Destruct” crashed into the charts at No. 1 on Billboard’s album chart.
Sheryl Crow
July 2, Starplex Pavilion, Dallas
After taking time out to explore country music on the album “Feels Like Home,” the singer-songwriter is back with her hook-laden pop-rock on the new “Be Myself.” As such, this show should feel like a big welcome back.
Roger Waters
July 3, American Airlines Center, Dallas
The former Pink Floyd main man returns with a new album, “Is This the Life We Really Want?” His “Us + Them” tour features new and classic tracks from his catalog. It will be intriguing to see if Waters mentions his crusade to boycott Israel. (He’s currently pressuring Radiohead to cancel their July date there.) His activism has sparked angry opposition from many, including Howard Stern.
Hall & Oates, Tears for Fears-
July 11, American Airlines Center, Dallas
With these two acts on the same bill, it will be like stepping into your very own hot-tub time machine. It will be like the last 30 years never even happened.
Kendrick Lamar
July 14, American Airlines Center, Dallas
This generation’s most celebrated hip-hop artist returns to North Texas on the heels of his acclaimed and top-selling “DAMN.” album, which features guest appearances from U2 and Rihanna. Here’s one not to miss.
Shawn Mendes
July 19, American Airlines Center, Dallas
This Canadian singer-songwriter, who once opened for Taylor Swift, has enjoyed an incredible run in recent years with such hits as “Treat You Better” and “Stitches.” Now, he’s a headliner in his own right, and this world tour — taking him to Europe, Asia, the U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand — is one of the summer’s biggest.
Earth Wind & Fire, Chic featuring Nile Rodgers
July 23, American Airlines Center, Dallas
Two R&B veterans of the ’70s team for what should be one of the most danceable shows to come through DFW in the next few months. When they run through their long catalog of EW&F and Chic hits, we dare you to sit down.
Justin Bieber
July 29, AT&T Stadium, Arlington
Who would have thought it? Bieber earned critical respect for his last album, “Purpose,” and its big singles, “What Do You Mean?” and “Love Yourself.” He’s even stayed out of the headlines so he’s not the punchline he once was. Let’s see how that translates to the stage.
John Mayer
Aug. 5, American Airlines Center, Dallas
The singer-guitarist has a lot to live down considering all the grief he has taken for interviews in Playboy and Rolling Stone. But he wants to put all of that behind him with his new album, “The Search for Everything,” which has generally been well-received. Whatever you think of him, the man’s got guitar skills.
Ed Sheeran
Aug. 18, American Airlines Center, Dallas
Arguably the most popular singer-songwriter of the moment, Sheeran is everywhere. His new album, “Divide,” came in at No. 1, and such tracks as “Shape of You” and “Castle on the Hill” are inescapable.
J. Cole
Aug. 20, American Airlines Center, Dallas
One of hip-hop’s biggest current stars, as well as a Jay-Z protege, is coming through town promoting his most recent album, “4 Your Eyez Only.” He’s known for his thoughtful, downcast lyrics, but as this will be one of his biggest local appearances, things probably will be pretty celebratory.
Linkin Park
Aug. 25, Starplex Pavilion, Dallas
It’s been awhile since these California rap-rockers have been through, but no doubt the old hits like “Faint” and “Numb” can still pack a punch. But it’s not just about the past, as the group has a new album out this month, “One More Light.”
Janet Jackson
Sept. 14, American Airlines Center, Dallas
Jackson’s long-anticipated tour was supposed to take place some time ago but she ended up putting it on hold. Now, she really is here and you can expect the elaborate, precision choreography she was known for in the past. And expect the hits — lots and lots of hits.
Depeche Mode
Sept. 22, Starplex Pavilion, Dallas
These guys may be working on their fourth decade but don’t go just expecting oldies. The hits will be there, of course, but Depeche Mode has been cranking out lots of new music over the last few years, including their latest album, “Spirit.”
Luke Bryan
Sept. 23, Starplex Pavilion, Dallas
With such albums as “Tailgates & Tanlines” and “Crash My Party,” and songs with such titles as “We Rode in Trucks” and “Drunk on You,” Bryan is the epitome of the contemporary Nashville sound. And he has a house full of Academy of Country Music Awards to prove it.
Smaller halls/clubs
Mastodon
May 19, Gas Monkey Live, Dallas
The current heroes of prog-metal are on the road pushing their well-reviewed “Emperor of Sand” album. Pop-culture site Grantland once said these guys belong “on the short list of the very best American bands of any genre from the last 10 years.” Catching them in the relatively intimate confines of Gas Monkey Live is an added bonus.
Sigur Ros
June 7, The Bomb Factory, Dallas
Iceland’s masters of mood and melody return to North Texas as a three-piece outfit. The group’s last album, “Kveikur,” showed off a more aggressive, less ethereal sound, and we’ll see how it translates to the stage.
Prince’s Revolution
June 14, House of Blues, Dallas
Prince may be gone but his music lives on. His original band, The Revolution, is back together and touring. This is the lineup of the “Purple Rain” era, including guitarist Wendy Melvoin, keyboardists Matt Fink and Lisa Coleman, drummer Bobby Z., and bassist Brown Mark.
DJ Shadow
July 22, House of Blues, Dallas
The man who helped pioneer the idea of the DJ as artist — his 1996 album, “Endtroducing,” is a trip-hop classic — is back. As his last album, “The Mountain Will Fall,” proved, Shadow still has the goods.
Dave Chappelle
Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, Irving Music Factory
The newest stage for music in North Texas will be baptized by two dates from the pioneering comedian. With its ability to be either an indoor or outdoor facility, this is going to be one of the most versatile venues in North Texas, if not the state.
La La Land in Concert: A Live-to-Film Celebration
Sept. 1-2, Meyerson Symphony Center, Dallas
The retro musical that almost won the Best Picture Oscar this year comes to life with the help of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. Put on your best Ryan Gosling or Emma Stone outfits and prepare to swoon.
Sturgill Simpson
Sept. 8, Verizon Theatre, Grand Prairie
If you’re tired of much of modern country, check out Simpson’s soulful, rootsy take on the genre. He has found a large audience for his style, which is so different from what comes out of Nashville these days. And he won a best country album Grammy for his most recent album, “A Sailor’s Guide to Earth.”
Future Islands
Sept. 13, The Bomb Factory, Dallas
This trio’s soulful, swinging electro-pop — exemplified by the hit track “Seasons (Waiting on You)” — gets an added boost from magnetic frontman Samuel T. Herring. This should be one of the most enjoyable shows of the summer.
Cafe Tacuba
Sept. 20, The Bomb Factory, Dallas
Mexico City’s long-running punk-folklorico originals always put on an entertaining, musically varied set. The band’s approach is summed up in the title of its new album, “Jei Beibi,” pronounced “Hey, baby.” It’s Mexican, American and something wonderfully in between.
The War on Drugs
Sept. 28, The Bomb Factory, Dallas
When the War on Drugs came through three years ago, they delivered a powerhouse set at the Granada Theater that built and amplified on the band’s rich, guitar-driven studio sound. Armed with a new album, the War on Drugs should be just as impressive this time around.