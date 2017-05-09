Wires  >  AP Music

Predators' playoff drive forces venue change for CMT Awards

The Associated Press

Posted 2:14pm on Tuesday, May. 09, 2017

NASHVILLE, Tenn. The Nashville Predators' playoff drive is resulting in a change of venue for the annual CMT Music Awards.

CMT announced Tuesday that the June 7 telecast of its awards show will take place at Nashville's Music City Center rather than Bridgestone Arena, the home of the Predators.

The Predators won their second-round series with the St. Louis Blues to advance to the Western Conference finals against either the Anaheim Ducks or Edmonton Oilers. If the Predators reach the Stanley Cup Final, they conceivably could end up having a home game on June 7.



