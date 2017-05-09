Wires  >  AP Music

Country star Alan Jackson selling home for $6.4 million

Posted 8:14am on Tuesday, May. 09, 2017

CLARKESVILLE, Ga. Country music star Alan Jackson is selling his northern Georgia home for $6.4 million.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, (http://on-ajc.com/2qNVzxE ) citing an online real estate listing, says Jackson's lakefront home in Clarkesville, Georgia, comes with five bedrooms along with six full and three half bathrooms. The estate is gated with a family room, bar and an outdoor full bath.

The 7,687 square-foot home was built in 2008.

Jackson broke out in 1990 with his neo-traditional style of honky-tonk country music that earned him several multiplatinum records. His hit songs include "Chattahoochee," "She's Got the Rhythm (And I Got the Blues)" and "Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)."

Jackson is also known for sporting his signature white hat.

