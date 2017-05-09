Lawyer: Father-stabbing suspect has 'serious' mental issues

PITTSBURGH The attorney for a western Pennsylvania woman jailed on charges she fatally stabbed her physician father says she has some "serious mental health issues."
Jail reports obtained by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette show 27-year-old Christina Nicassio repeatedly rammed her head into an Allegheny County jail cell wall after her arrest early Saturday in the death of her 69-year-old father, Anthony. Defense attorney Patrick Thomassey says she received four stitches and called the case "really sad."
Police say Nicassio stabbed her father as her parents were trying to take her to a hospital for treatment because of problems she's had since recently breaking up with her fiancé. Police say she referred to the movie "The Mummy Returns" in tell police that, "In a movie, someone who can't love someone else, they stab their father."