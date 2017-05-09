Sentencing expected in 'Dance Moms' bankruptcy fraud case

PITTSBURGH A federal judge in Pittsburgh is expected to sentence former "Dance Moms" reality TV star Abby Lee Miller for bankruptcy fraud and bringing $120,000 worth of Australian currency into the country without reporting it.
Miller pleaded guilty in both cases last year, but her sentencing has been drawn out by arguments about how much financial harm was done, if any.
Prosecutors say she tried to cheat her creditors by hiding $775,000 worth of income from a bankruptcy judge and deserves prison. But Miller's attorneys say her creditors were made whole after the fraud was discovered so probation is more suitable.
The sides sparred over the financial details of the case in a sentencing hearing that began in January and continued Monday. Miller is expected to be sentenced Tuesday after some character witnesses testify.