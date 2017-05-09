Renovation of Byron Forest Preserve museum almost done

BYRON, Ill. A $1 million face-lift of the Jarrett Prairie Center Museum in the Byron Forest Preserve is almost complete.
Saul Valley Media (http://bit.ly/2pd0OqQ ) reports the remodeling job has resulted in more than 4,000 square feet of new exhibits on local and natural history. Officials with the museum in northern Illinois hope it will attract more school groups and that's why teachers were brought in to get their input.
Renovations to the 25-year-old museum included tearing down walls to create more open spaces, and adding new windows to look outside at hundreds of acres of prairie land.
A final phase of the project involves a 2,600 square-foot observation deck that can seat 160 people. That work is expected to be done within a couple weeks.