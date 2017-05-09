Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Renovation of Byron Forest Preserve museum almost done

The Associated Press

Posted 5:09am on Tuesday, May. 09, 2017

BYRON, Ill. A $1 million face-lift of the Jarrett Prairie Center Museum in the Byron Forest Preserve is almost complete.

Saul Valley Media (http://bit.ly/2pd0OqQ ) reports the remodeling job has resulted in more than 4,000 square feet of new exhibits on local and natural history. Officials with the museum in northern Illinois hope it will attract more school groups and that's why teachers were brought in to get their input.

Renovations to the 25-year-old museum included tearing down walls to create more open spaces, and adding new windows to look outside at hundreds of acres of prairie land.

A final phase of the project involves a 2,600 square-foot observation deck that can seat 160 people. That work is expected to be done within a couple weeks.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me