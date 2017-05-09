Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

DC gets first look at new Apple store in Carnegie Library

The Associated Press

Posted 4:44am on Tuesday, May. 09, 2017

WASHINGTON Apple has set its sights on taking over the Carnegie Library in Washington's Mount Vernon Square.

The company presented the project to the neighborhood Advisory Neighborhood Commission on Monday.

Apple officials say they plan to restore the building to its original grandeur and make Carnegie a place to hold community events including coding classes for children and public concerts.

Apple Retail's Senior Design Director B.J. Siegel says finding historic buildings rooted in their communities are integral to the experience Apple seeks to create.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser says in a statement that an Apple store there could link Washington's rich history to the city's economic renaissance.

Named after the steel tycoon and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie, the library opened in 1903 as the first desegregated building in Washington.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me