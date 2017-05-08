Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Joe Montana sues San Francisco sinking high-rise developer

The Associated Press

Posted 11:44pm on Monday, May. 08, 2017

SAN FRANCISCO Former San Francisco 49er Joe Montana has filed a lawsuit against the developers of a luxury high-rise condominium tower that is sinking at an unexpected rate.

San Jose television station KNTV reports (http://bit.ly/2peWDdT ) Montana filed the last suit last week alleging Millennium Partners hid the building's troubles when he and his wife bought a unit in 2013.

The high-rise that opened its doors in 2009 has sunk about 16 inches into landfill and is tilting several inches to the northwest.

Montana's is the latest in a string of lawsuits against the tower that became a haven for the well-heeled. Tenants have included the late venture capitalist Tom Perkins and Giants outfielder Hunter Pence.

The building has a sprawling indoor lap-pool, a health club and spa, an in-house cinema, and a restaurant and wine bar run by celebrity chef Michael Mina. Penthouses have sold for more than $13 million.



