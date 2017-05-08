Emmitt Smith Celebrity Invitational returns for 8th year

The Emmitt Smith Celebrity Invitational presented by Healthcare Highways' eighth edition is set for May 13 and 14.
The action gets underway with the Friday Night Gala presented by Albertsons/Tom Thumb at the Omni Dallas Hotel. The celebrity red carpet sponsored by Cigna will feature stars of sports and entertainment who are all on hand to support Emmitt and Pat Smith's Charities.
"We are blessed and humbled by former teammates and our friends and family who are here to support us," Emmitt Smith said, at last year's gala. "We could not accomplish the things we are doing without the support of the sponsors and the community."
The highlight of the evening is the presentation of the Roger Staubach Award to Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald. Past winners of the award include Magic Johnson, Steve Harvey and Dr. Phil McGraw.
Following dinner and the award presentation, there will be live music by Emerald City.
The Golf Tournament presented by American Airlines is Saturday morning at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney. The event is a 9 a.m. shotgun start and the VIP Pavilion is open from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Celebrities who attended last year's event included Michael Irvin, former Oakland Raiders Hall of Fame running back and 1981 Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Allen, former Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle John Randle, former Toronto Blue Jays star Joe Carter, former Dallas Cowboys players Daryl "Moose" Johnston, Tony Casillas, Thomas "Hollywood" Henderson and Nate Newton, former Dallas Mavericks guard and current FOX NBA analyst, former Dallas Stars players Brendan Morrow and Marty Turco, Sacramento Kings assistant coach Nancy Lieberman, Real Housewives of Dallas stars LeeAnn Locken and Tiffany Hendra, former Arizona Cardinals running back Larry Centers, country music singer Billy Dawson and former Major League Baseball star Kenny Lofton.
Friday Night Party tickets begin at $750 each and sponsorships and tables are also available. Saturday Golf Tournament Pavilion passes are $50 each.
For more information on the Pat & Emmitt Smith Charities' work, its Team 22 program, and upcoming events, visit here.
For information on tickets to the gala or pavilion passes to the golf tournament, visit here.
