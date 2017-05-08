Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Recall targets Southern California senator over gas tax vote

The Associated Press

Posted 8:29pm on Monday, May. 08, 2017

SACRAMENTO, Calif. Southern California conservative talk radio hosts have been cleared to begin collecting signatures in an attempt to recall a Democratic state lawmaker over his vote to raise gas and vehicle taxes.

State election officials formally approved the recall campaign against Sen. Josh Newman of Fullerton on Monday.

The Assembly and Senate narrowly approved the tax increases last month to pay for road repairs.

The recall is promoted by radio hosts Karl DeMaio of KOGO in San Diego and John and Ken of KFI in Los Angeles. They say they're targeting Newman because he's in a weak position after narrowly winning his seat.

Newman has said a recall would waste millions of dollars and disrespect the will of voters.

Recall organizers have until Oct. 16 to collect signatures from 63,593 voters.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me