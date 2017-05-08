Wires  >  AP Entertainment

NBC announces its first new sitcom for 2017-18 TV season

The Associated Press

Posted 8:24pm on Monday, May. 08, 2017

LOS ANGELES NBC is giving the nod to a new sitcom starring Glenn Howerton of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."

NBC said Monday it's ordered the series, titled "A.P. Bio," for next season.

It's the first new 2017-18 comedy announced by the network.

Howerton plays a philosophy scholar who settles for a job teaching Advanced Placement biology to high school students, but starts scheming.

The cast includes Patton Oswalt, with "Saturday Night Live" creator Lorne Michaels among the executive producers.

NBC previously announced two drama pickups: "Rise" starring Josh Radner as a dedicated teacher, and military intelligence drama "For God & Country" with Anne Heche.

NBC and other networks will present their fall season lineups next week to advertisers in New York.



