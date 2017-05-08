Health care 'Kimmel test' senator on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy was set to appear on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" after saying any GOP bill must pass what the Louisiana Republican calls "the Jimmy Kimmel test."
In a news release Monday, Cassidy said that test "is to say a child born with congenital heart disease is guaranteed to get everything he or she needs in the first year of life."
Last week, Kimmel delivered a tearful monologue describing his newborn son's life-saving heart surgery and saying lawmakers must help people afford health care. He said his son and other people with pre-existing conditions would struggle to get insurance under the plan passed by the House.
Cassidy says he is working on a new bill that protects people with pre-existing conditions and reduces premiums.