Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Health care 'Kimmel test' senator on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

The Associated Press

Posted 4:24pm on Monday, May. 08, 2017

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy was set to appear on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" after saying any GOP bill must pass what the Louisiana Republican calls "the Jimmy Kimmel test."

In a news release Monday, Cassidy said that test "is to say a child born with congenital heart disease is guaranteed to get everything he or she needs in the first year of life."

Last week, Kimmel delivered a tearful monologue describing his newborn son's life-saving heart surgery and saying lawmakers must help people afford health care. He said his son and other people with pre-existing conditions would struggle to get insurance under the plan passed by the House.

Cassidy says he is working on a new bill that protects people with pre-existing conditions and reduces premiums.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me