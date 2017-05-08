Ex-Steppenwolf Theatre artistic director's funeral Tuesday

CHICAGO The funeral for former Steppenwolf Theatre artistic director Martha Lavey will be in Virginia followed by a memorial in Chicago.
The 60-year-old Lavey died April 25 after suffering a second stroke. She led the Chicago theater's artistic efforts for 20 years from 1995 to 2015. Her funeral will be Tuesday morning at St. Mark Catholic Church in Vienna, Virginia, where her family lives. Her Chicago memorial will be at a later date at the theater.
Steppenwolf Theatre was awarded the National Medal of the Arts during Lavey's tenure as well as nine of its 12 Tony Awards. She helped transfer dozens of Steppenwolf productions to Broadway, oversaw the production of hundreds of plays and acted in more than 30 pieces.
Lavey stepped down from Steppenwolf in May 2015 after suffering her first stroke.