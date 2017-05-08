Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Tebow re-ups with ESPN to be analyst for SEC Network

Posted 2:19pm on Monday, May. 08, 2017

ESPN has announced a multiyear agreement with Tim Tebow, who will continue as an analyst on the SEC Network.

Tebow has worked as a studio analyst for the SEC Network since its 2014 debut. He will remain part of "SEC Nation," the network's traveling Saturday pregame show.

The 2007 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback is currently playing minor league baseball in the New York Mets organization. The 29-year-old Tebow is hitting .242 with two home runs in 26 games for the Columbia Fireflies of the Single-A South Atlantic League.

Tebow helped the University of Florida win national championships in 2006 and 2008 before being selected in the first round of the NFL draft by the Denver Broncos in 2010. He hasn't played in the NFL since 2012 with the New York Jets.

