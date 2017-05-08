Wires  >  AP Entertainment

UK man says he was writing a thriller, not hiring a killer

Posted 12:44pm on Monday, May. 08, 2017

LONDON A British retiree accused of trying to hire hit men to kill his partner has claimed he was merely conducting research for a thriller.

David Harris is charged with soliciting the murder of his partner Hazel Allison, a former scriptwriter for a police TV drama. Prosecutors say he offered three men large sums of money to kill Allison.

Harris, 68, told police he became "hooked" on thrillers after being given an e-reader for Christmas and decided to try to write one himself.

The first man declined to carry out the hit and the second went to police. The third "killer," whom Harris met in a supermarket parking lot, was an undercover police officer.

Harris denies three counts of soliciting murder. His trial continued Monday at London's Central Criminal Court.



