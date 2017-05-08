Australian rules football great Lou Richards dies at 94

SYDNEY Lou Richards, one of the first superstars in Australian rules football, has died, his former club said Monday. He was 94.
Richards played for Collingwood from 1941-55. He was inducted into the sport's hall of fame in 1996, and was among the inaugural inductees into the club's hall of fame in 2004.
"As a footballer, Lou was quite good, he'd score two or three goals every week. But as a leader, he was one of the greatest in my lifetime," said Murray Weideman, a former Collingwood teammate and another of the sport's greats.