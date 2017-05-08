Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Police arrest a man in fatal punch attack outside nightclub

The Associated Press

Posted 12:44am on Monday, May. 08, 2017

LAS VEGAS Police in Las Vegas have arrested a 27-year-old man they suspect of striking and killing a 45-year-old California man with a single punch during a brief confrontation last month on a downtown entertainment district sidewalk.

The Metropolitan Police Department says James Beach, also known as James Michael Garcia, faces a charge of murder after he was arrested on Sunday. Police say he's being held in the Clark County Detention Center.

Luis Campos of La Puente, California, died May 4 at a Las Vegas hospital.

Campos' brother, Drake Garibay, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal they were standing in line April 30 outside a club when the attacker stopped while walking past on the sidewalk, asked what Campos was looking at, and punched him.

Garibay said his brother never regained consciousness



