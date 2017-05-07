Chicago to host day of free house music this month

CHICAGO Chicago is hosting a day of free music performances in a style that has its roots in the city.
Officials with the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events have announced a house music day with live performances and DJs on May 27.
There'll be music and dancing from 2 to 9 p.m. at Millennium Park. Admission is free.
House music cropped up in Chicago decades ago and is named after a nightclub called The Warehouse. That's where the late Grammy-winning disc jockey Frankie Knuckles mixed disco classics, electronic beats and Euro-pop. He we was known as the "Godfather of House Music" and died in 2014.