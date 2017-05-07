Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

Chicago to host day of free house music this month

The Associated Press

Posted 11:24am on Sunday, May. 07, 2017

CHICAGO Chicago is hosting a day of free music performances in a style that has its roots in the city.

Officials with the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events have announced a house music day with live performances and DJs on May 27.

There'll be music and dancing from 2 to 9 p.m. at Millennium Park. Admission is free.

House music cropped up in Chicago decades ago and is named after a nightclub called The Warehouse. That's where the late Grammy-winning disc jockey Frankie Knuckles mixed disco classics, electronic beats and Euro-pop. He we was known as the "Godfather of House Music" and died in 2014.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me