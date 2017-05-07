Wires  >  AP Entertainment

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' blasts off with $145M debut

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

Posted 10:29am on Sunday, May. 07, 2017

NEW YORK "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" rocketed to an estimated $145 million debut. It kicked off Hollywood's summer movie season with something the movie business has been lacking: a sequel more successful than the original.

Studio estimates released Sunday said James Gunn's second "Guardians" film opened 54 percent higher than the 2014 runaway hit. That release debuted with $94 million in its first weekend.

Once a little-known, oddball property in Marvel's vault, the "Guardians of the Galaxy" have grown into one of the comic-book factory's biggest brands.

The Walt Disney Co. validated "Guardians," too, by moving it to the first weekend in May, the start of the lucrative summer movie season.

