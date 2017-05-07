Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Miami art museum celebrates 1M visitors since 2013 opening

Posted 2:04am on Sunday, May. 07, 2017

MIAMI Perez Art Museum Miami is celebrating a milestone: one million visitors since the waterfront museum opened in December 2013.

According to a statement, the museum officially welcomed its one-millionth visitor on Thursday. Director Franklin Sirmans said the museum was "very proud" to reach that milestone three years after the new building opened in downtown Miami overlooking Biscayne Bay.

The museum identified Miami resident Anya Brjevskaia as the one-millionth visitor. Along with her 2-year-old son, she was welcomed with confetti, balloons and a gift basket.

Officials said education programs, free community nights and exhibitions by Julio Le Parc and Ai Weiwei have contributed to the museum's growth.

In the statement, Miami Mayor Tomas Regalado said the museum has "strengthened Miami's reputation as a global capital of contemporary art year round."



