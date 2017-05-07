Texan uses chalk art as way to minister, connect with people

GREENVILLE, Texas James Pence is a man of many talents — a singer, a published author, former pastor and he's also a talented chalk artist.
More than anything, though, Pence is a storyteller who uses chalk art as a way to minister and connect to all types of people.
The Greenville Herald-Banner (http://bit.ly/2pZ2BQi ) reports Pence demonstrated his talents recently at the Hunt County Fair and drew a 3-foot-by-4-foot landscape photograph in approximately 15 minutes. The picture was titled "On Eagles Wings" and inspired by Isaiah 40:31.
As a former pastor of Fellowship Bible Church in Greenville, Pence said ideally he would preach a message to go along with the drawing.
"I can preach, I can draw, but I can't do them both at the same time," Pence explained, so music plays as he draws to help tell the story.
Pence first became interested in chalk art in 1978 after an artist visited a camp he was working at as a youth pastor in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
After moving to Greenville in 1986, Pence started studying under chalk artist Rev. Ding Teuling and attended his workshops for eight consecutive years. The workshops consisted of drawing for eight hours a day for five days straight, Pence noted.
At the workshops, he learned how to master drawing with "invisible chalk" — white under a regular light, but shows color under a black light. Pence uses the invisible chalk and regular chalk in many of his drawings, but doesn't turn the black light on until the drawing is complete, revealing a new picture that the audience didn't see during the performance.
"I originally decided to start drawing as a way to connect and minister to children, but I've found that all kinds of people enjoy watching it," Pence said. "I've even seen a small baby sit in the audience and watch the whole thing."
A scene of a ship on a stormy sea surrounded by rocks and about to crash is what Pence said his favorite to draw is. When it's time to shine the black light, a picture of Jesus guiding the ship away from the storm appears.
Pence estimates that he's drawn more than 1,000 pictures for many different organizations like churches, homeless shelters and prisons.
---
Information from: Herald-Banner, http://www.heraldbanner.com
This is an AP Weekend Member Exchange shared by the Greenville Herald-Banner