Parents charged in death of 7-week-old girl

WASHINGTON Police have filed first-degree murder charges against the parents of a 7-week-old girl who died on Christmas Day in Southwest Washington.
Authorities say 26-year-old Trishelle Jabore and 33-year-old Jay Crowder were arrested Friday in the death of Trinity Jabore.
Investigators say the infant girl was malnourished and suffered broken ribs. A medical examiner said she died of starvation, trauma and forced water intoxication.
The Washington Post reports (http://wapo.st/2pN0Kg5 ) that the girl was living in an apartment with three other children that was littered with dirty dishes, trash and cigarette butts, and evidence of drug use.