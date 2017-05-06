Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Parents charged in death of 7-week-old girl

The Associated Press

Posted 11:24am on Saturday, May. 06, 2017

WASHINGTON Police have filed first-degree murder charges against the parents of a 7-week-old girl who died on Christmas Day in Southwest Washington.

Authorities say 26-year-old Trishelle Jabore and 33-year-old Jay Crowder were arrested Friday in the death of Trinity Jabore.

Investigators say the infant girl was malnourished and suffered broken ribs. A medical examiner said she died of starvation, trauma and forced water intoxication.

The Washington Post reports (http://wapo.st/2pN0Kg5 ) that the girl was living in an apartment with three other children that was littered with dirty dishes, trash and cigarette butts, and evidence of drug use.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me