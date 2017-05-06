Wires  >  AP Music

Nonprofit surpasses fundraising goal for outdoor music venue

The Associated Press

Posted 10:49am on Saturday, May. 06, 2017

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. A nonprofit raising money to build an outdoor music venue at Falls Park in Sioux Falls says it has surpassed its $1 million goal.

The Argus Leader (http://argusne.ws/2p4igJU ) reports the Friends of Levitt Shell Sioux Falls on Monday announced it raised $1.13 million during a five-month fundraising drive to help cover construction of the proposed Levitt Shell project.

The $4.6 million roofed amphitheater and shell would offer at least 50 free performances each year. A previous fundraising campaign secured more than $700,000 for the project.

The national Levitt Foundation and the city of Sioux Falls will also contribute to the project.

Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation director Don Kearney says construction is expected to start in 2018 with the first concerts being held in summer 2019.

Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com



