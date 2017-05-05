Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Diane Keaton to receive AFI Life Achievement Award

Posted 6:04pm on Friday, May. 05, 2017

LOS ANGELES Diane Keaton will receive the American Film Institute's highest honor next month.

AFI announced Friday that Keaton will accept its 45th Life Achievement Award during a gala tribute in Los Angeles on June 8.

The starry dinner ceremony will air as a special on TNT later in June.

The 71-year-old Keaton won an Academy Award for playing the title character in "Annie Hall" and has three other lead actress Oscar nominations.

Previous recipients of the AFI Life Achievement Award include George Lucas, Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, Mel Brooks and Jane Fonda.



