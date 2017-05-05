Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Online book club for Harry Potter fans to launch in June

The Associated Press

Posted 3:49pm on Friday, May. 05, 2017

NEW YORK J.K. Rowling is launching a free online book club for fans and newcomers to her "Harry Potter" series.

The Wizarding World Book Club will launch in June in celebration of the 20th anniversary of "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone," the first in what would become a seven-book series.

The online community "aims to surprise and delight those who have never read a Harry Potter book, as well as returning readers who want to join the conversation," says Pottermore, Rowling's digital publishing arm.

The club says its goal is to "create a global community of Harry Potter readers who are communicating with each other as they are reading the same book, at the same time."



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me