‘Texas Overnight’ host Charley Jones, others out at KRLD-AM

CBS Radio has cut at least four people from DFW news-talk radio station KRLD/1080 AM, including some familiar names, not all of whom were shy about using social media to mention that they were cut.
Perhaps the biggest name was Charley Jones, the longtime host of “Texas Overnight” on KRLD and TSN, according to a source. On his Facebook page, a lengthy comment thread — that started with a Feb. 22 post — abruptly changed topics this morning to “you’ll be missed” comments.
The station confirmed the cut, as well as the ones below.
Another familiar name is J.D. Ryan, whose 17-year association with CBS Radio goes back to his days on “The Russ Martin Show” when it was on KLLI, the talk-radio predecessor to the current sports station KRLD/105.3 FM “The Fan.” Ryan contributed “Around Town” features about DFW as well as “Texas Road Trippin’ ” features.
Ryan posted on Facebook about being cut, and although he begins with “It is with sadness ...” he does not sound bitter.
“I have never worked with a better group of people EVER in my career and it was an honor and privilege to tell some good stories and touch some lives,” Ryan writes in part.
Ryan is still part of the syndicated, Fort Worth-based John Clay Wolfe show, which airs locally on KZPS/92.5 “Lone Star 92.5” and is not affiliated with CBS.
Yet another familiar name, sports anchor-reporter Roger Emrich, was also cut, according to a source. Emrich, a more than 20-year veteran of KRLD, is also the public-address announcer at AT&T Stadium. Reporter and assistant news director Matt Thomas, whose KRLD and TSN stint goes back to 2006, is also out.
“ I'll miss my colleagues who have all been SO encouraging with a MOUNTAIN of kind messages since I 'disappeared' from the newsroom this morning,” Thomas said in a Facebook post that indicated that he didn’t see the cut coming.
Besides KRLD-AM and FM, CBS Radio owns classic-hits station K LUV/98.7 FM, “adult hits” station KJKK/100.3 FM “Jack-FM” and Top 40 station KVIL/103.7 FM “Amp 103.7.” CBS also owns Fort Worth-based TV stations KTVT/Channel 11 and KTXA/Channel 21.