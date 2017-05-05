Veteran, ex-Mavericks ManiAAC convicted of capital murder

DALLAS A Dallas-area military veteran has been convicted of capital murder in the 2013 shooting deaths of four women including his girlfriend and his estranged wife.
Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for 48-year-old Erbie Lee Bowser, who was convicted Friday in Dallas.
Attorneys for Bowser, who pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, say he's mentally ill and suffered concussions playing football.
Prosecutors called the ex-Dallas Mavericks ManiAAC, part of a male dance troupe at the NBA team's games, a con man and say the deaths were domestic violence.
Authorities say Bowser fatally shot girlfriend Toya Smith and her 17-year-old daughter Tasmia Allen, in Dallas. Investigators say Bowser then drove to nearby DeSoto and fatally shot his wife, Zina Bowser, and her 28-year-old daughter Neima Williams.
Four children were wounded.