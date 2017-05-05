Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Highlands University gets award for revamped building

The Associated Press

Posted 5:04am on Friday, May. 05, 2017

LAS VEGAS, N.M. Highlands University has received a New Mexico Architectural Heritage Award for transforming a Las Vegas historical landmark into a state-of-the-art facility.

The New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs Historic Preservation Division recently announced the northern New Mexico university was getting the honor after remodeling the Highlands Trolley Building for the school's Media Arts and Technology Department.

The revamped building includes 3-D printers, a large-scale laser cutter, and a modern television studio. It also has labs for studio photography and audio mixing.

The Trolley Building is a historic and architectural landmark built in the classic Romanesque style in 1905. It is on both the state and national historic registries.

Funding for the Trolley Building came from state voter-approved $6 million in general obligation higher education bonds.



