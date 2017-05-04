Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Fired Fox radio reporter sues, claiming retaliation

Posted 4:04pm on Thursday, May. 04, 2017

NEW YORK A former Fox News radio reporter has sued the network and its parent company, saying she was fired last month in "a blatant act of retaliation" for reaching out to a company hotline to complain about gender retaliation.

21st Century Fox said Thursday that Jessica Golloher's complaints are baseless and that the company will vigorously defend itself.

A radio reporter based in Israel, Golloher said in a lawsuit that she had complained previously that her New York bosses treated her poorly in comparison to male counterparts. She said she was fired within 24 hours after reaching out to a company hotline.

Two Fox executives and anchor Bill O'Reilly have been ousted in recent months following accusations of harassment and racial discrimination at the leading cable news network.



