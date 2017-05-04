Jerry Garcia's guitar, Wolf, is truckin' to auction in NYC

NEW YORK Jerry Garcia's custom-made guitar, called Wolf, is truckin' to auction.
Guernsey's says the Grateful Dead frontman's guitar will be offered May 31 at New York's Brooklyn Bowl.
The proceeds will go to the Alabama-based Southern Poverty Law Center .
It's being sold by "devoted Deadhead" Daniel Pritzker. The philanthropist, musician and film director bought it in 2002 at Guernsey's for $789,500. It could exceed $1 million this time.
The auctioneer says Wolf first appeared in a 1973 New York City performance the Grateful Dead gave for the Hells Angels.
Garcia played Wolf everywhere from San Francisco's Winterland Ballroom to New York City's Palladium and Egypt's Great Pyramids.
The 1977 film "The Grateful Dead Movie," directed by Garcia, features extensive Wolf footage.
Garcia died in 1995.