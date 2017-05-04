Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

CNN's Van Jones signs with Jay Z's firm for activism

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Television Writer

Posted 6:59am on Thursday, May. 04, 2017

NEW YORK CNN's Van Jones is seeking more attention for his activist work by pairing with Jay Z's management firm Roc Nation.

The pundit announced the affiliation Thursday. He hopes the company's expertise in cultural influence helps his work in green initiatives, getting poor youngsters involved in the tech sector and training prison inmates in media skills.

Through his punditry, he's trying to bridge the partisan divide — even if that led to one of his roughest moments on CNN. He doesn't regret praising President Trump for part of a February speech, commentary that angered fellow liberals at the time.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me