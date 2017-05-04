Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

Cher to sing 'Believe' at Billboard Music Awards this month

By MESFIN FEKADU

AP Music Writer

Posted 6:04am on Thursday, May. 04, 2017

NEW YORK Cher will sing her late 1990s anthem "Believe" at the Billboard Music Awards this month.

Dick Clark Productions announced Thursday that Cher also will receive the ICON Award at the May 21 event in Las Vegas, where the singer is completing a residency at the Park Theater at Monte Carlo.

It will be her first awards show performance in more than 15 years.

Other artists set to take the stage at the Billboard Awards include Drake, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Celine Dion, Lorde, Nicki Minaj, Imagine Dragons, Florida Georgia Line and John Legend. The show will air live on ABC from T-Mobile Arena.

----

Online:

https://www.cher.com/#/

http://www.billboard.com/billboard-music-awards



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me