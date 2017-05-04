Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Advocates for children seek better mental health services

Posted 12:04am on Thursday, May. 04, 2017

CONCORD, N.H. Advocates for improving mental health care for children in New Hampshire are wrapping up a week of activities in schools, communities and the Statehouse to promote their cause.

Libraries have been hosting showings of documentary films on mental health topics, former state Supreme Court Justice John Broderick has been visiting schools to discuss the five identifying signs of mental illness, and the New Hampshire Children's Behavioral Health Collaborative is leading a discussion Thursday about legislative efforts to increase services with children with mental health conditions.

Gov. Chris Sununu (soo-NOO'-noo) praised the group's work on Wednesday, saying mental health issues don't just materialize after high school, and that it's time for the state to make the issue a priority.



