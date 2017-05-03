Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

World Video Game Hall of Fame to announce class of 2017

By CAROLYN THOMPSON

Associated Press

Posted 11:19pm on Wednesday, May. 03, 2017

ROCHESTER, N.Y. The World Video Game Hall of Fame is set to reveal its class of 2017.

The inductees will be announced Thursday morning at The Strong museum in Rochester, New York, where the hall of fame was established in 2015.

The hall named 12 finalists for this year's class in March. They are: "Donkey Kong," "Final Fantasy VII," "Halo: Combat Evolved," "Microsoft Windows Solitaire," "Mortal Kombat," "Myst," "Pokemon Red and Green," "Portal," "Resident Evil," "Street Fighter II," "Tomb Raider" and "Wii Sports."

A committee of video game experts and journalists choose inductees based on their longevity and impact on the video game industry and pop culture.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me