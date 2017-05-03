Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Indianapolis' mayor declares Star Wars Day in capital city

The Associated Press

Posted 7:04pm on Wednesday, May. 03, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS Indianapolis' mayor is joining in the nationwide nostalgia over the four-decade-old "Star Wars" franchise.

Mayor Joe Hogsett has declared Thursday as Star Wars Day in the state's capital. Thursday is May 4 and his declaration pays homage to one of the most famous lines from the first "Star Wars" film, as in "May the 4th Be With You."

Hogsett will discuss his science fiction-honoring declaration during an afternoon appearance at downtown Indianapolis' City Market.

May 25 is the 40th anniversary of the release of the first "Star Wars" movie.



