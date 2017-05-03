Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Screening features films by Detroit area, Jerusalem girls

The Associated Press

Posted 6:24pm on Wednesday, May. 03, 2017

DEARBORN, Mich. Two short films created by teenage girls from the Detroit area and east Jerusalem will be shown during a reception at the Arab American National Museum.

The Dearborn museum on Friday will screen the films made by participants of a program called Reel Stories: Empowering Young Women through the Art of Filmmaking. The 32 teens were brought together through a joint endeavor of the Michigan museum and the Jerusalem-based Palestinian Heritage Museum.

The films are "Asfoura," which tells the story of an aspiring filmmaker who faces conflicts to her identity, and "Silence," in which a 13-year-old discovers similarities between the societal challenges of her generation and her mother's.

A panel discussion with participating students will follow the screenings. The event is free with online registration.

---

Online:

http://bit.ly/2pa1HfJ



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me