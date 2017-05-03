Screening features films by Detroit area, Jerusalem girls

DEARBORN, Mich. Two short films created by teenage girls from the Detroit area and east Jerusalem will be shown during a reception at the Arab American National Museum.
The Dearborn museum on Friday will screen the films made by participants of a program called Reel Stories: Empowering Young Women through the Art of Filmmaking. The 32 teens were brought together through a joint endeavor of the Michigan museum and the Jerusalem-based Palestinian Heritage Museum.
The films are "Asfoura," which tells the story of an aspiring filmmaker who faces conflicts to her identity, and "Silence," in which a 13-year-old discovers similarities between the societal challenges of her generation and her mother's.
A panel discussion with participating students will follow the screenings. The event is free with online registration.
---
Online:
http://bit.ly/2pa1HfJ