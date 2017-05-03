Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Lawyer of Fox accusers warns UK regulators about Sky deal

Posted 5:49pm on Wednesday, May. 03, 2017

NEW YORK Douglas Wigdor, a lawyer representing current and former employees suing Fox News owner 21st Century Fox for racial discrimination, sent a letter to a British media regulator in an apparent attempt to dissuade it from approving 21st Century Fox's plans to gain full ownership of cable TV company Sky.

The regulator, Ofcom, is reviewing whether 21st Century Fox is "fit and proper" to acquire the shares of Sky it doesn't already own. Ofcom expects to present its report June 20.

In his letter, Wigdor lists allegations from employees and asks to meet with the head of the agency to discuss the matter further.

Ofcom confirmed Wednesday that it received the letter and is considering it.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc., based in New York, declined to comment.



