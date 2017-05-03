Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Court rejects ex-NFL star Sharper's rape sentence appeal

The Associated Press

Posted 5:24pm on Wednesday, May. 03, 2017

NEW ORLEANS A federal appeals court has dismissed former NFL star Darren Sharper's appeal of his sentence for drugging and raping women.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals' two-sentence order Wednesday came less than a month after a three-judge panel heard arguments. The court granted a prosecution motion to dismiss.

Sharper's lawyers contended that U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo did not adequately explain the consequences of Sharper's guilty plea.

Sharper had pleaded guilty or no contest to criminal charges in state courts in Arizona, California, Nevada and Louisiana, and in federal court in New Orleans.

A nine-year sentence was expected. But Milazzo said that was too light. She gave Sharper a chance to withdraw his guilty plea, then sentenced him to 18 years and four months in prison.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me