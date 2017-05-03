Nashville Golf Open tabs Snedeker foundation as its charity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. The Nashville Golf Open will help benefit the Snedeker Foundation formed by eight-time PGA Tour winner Brandt Snedeker.
The Web.com Tour and Tour Vision Promotions announced Wednesday that the Snedeker Foundation will be the charity that benefits from the tour's annual stop in Nashville.
Snedeker started his foundation in 2012. The organization helps support charities ranging from junior golf to Our Kids, which deals with child sexual abuse.
Snedeker started out on the Web.com Tour — then known as the Nationwide Tour — before becoming the PGA Tour rookie of the year in 2007.
Snedeker, who brought the Ryder Cup with him to the announcement, says this relationship will benefit both the Nashville Golf Open and the local community.
The Nashville Golf Open debuted last year.