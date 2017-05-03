Home  >  Dining  >  Eats Beat

New Enchiladas Olé in South of Fourth will include sunset views

By Bud Kennedy

Posted 2:20pm on Wednesday, May. 03, 2017

FORT WORTH The new South of Fourth development along the Trinity River east of downtown has its first tenant.

Enchiladas Olé will move from North Sylvania Avenue to the new restaurant-townhome complex off East Fourth Street near Martin House Brewing, owner Mary Patino Perez said Wednesday.

The project was approved by City Council Tuesday after extended negotiations with neighbors in Lower Riverside over noise, traffic and gentification impact.

The new restaurant will include a large patio for viewing the skyline at sunset along the West Fork of the Trinity River overlooking Fort Worth, Perez said.

Enchiladas Olé started as a retail salsa and sauce company, making boutique enchilada sauces sold in major supermarkets. In 2013, Perez opened the current restaurant at 901 N. Sylvania Ave., specializing in handmade enchiladas with artisan sauces such as ancho-chile, verde or poblano-mole.

The current restaurant will become a catering and manufacturing facility when the new location opens, Perez said.

Plans for a drive-through Enchiladas Olé stand in Saginaw have stalled, she said, but she still hopes to address city code requirements and open at 201 N. Saginaw Blvd.

Bud Kennedy: 817-390-7538, bud@star-telegram.com, @EatsBeat. His column appears Wednesdays in Life & Arts and Fridays in DFW.com.



