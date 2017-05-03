Mad for Plaid: If you can’t win a plaid jacket at Colonial, at least you can drink one

The month of May is marked by celebrations — graduations, Mother’s Day, Memorial Day weekend — and in Fort Worth, a hallowed PGA tournament tradition that culminates with the celebratory fitting of a plaid jacket. The Dean & Deluca Invitational kicks off May 22 at Colonial Country Club, where members will applaud their favorite pro golfer while sipping the club’s signature crimson-hued vodka cocktail named for the champion’s coveted coat. Created by club management and named by a member, the Plaid Jacket can be concocted at home for a refreshing summer sipper. But the garment itself, measured and manufactured in Fort Worth using tartan shipped in from Scotland, is one of a kind.