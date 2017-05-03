Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Emma Straub becomes the latest author to open a bookstore

By BETH J. HARPAZ

AP Travel Editor

Posted 12:24pm on Wednesday, May. 03, 2017

NEW YORK Novelist Emma Straub has become the latest author to open a bookshop, joining the ranks of bookstore-owning writers like Ann Patchett, Larry McMurtry, Judy Blume, Louise Erdrich and Jeff Kinney.

Books Are Magic opened April 29 in Brooklyn, New York, a few blocks from where Straub lives.

Brooklyn — with a population of 2.6 million that includes a thriving literary community — already has a number of well-regarded independent bookstores, along with several Barnes & Noble stores.

But Straub says Books Are Magic won't step on anyone's turf, mostly because she opened it to fill a void left by the closure of a beloved family-owned store nearby, BookCourt.

Straub is the author of "Modern Lovers" and "The Vacationers."



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me